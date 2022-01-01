Chicken sandwiches in Sanford
Sanford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Fresh Choice Café
805 Wicker Street, Sanford
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
with lettuce, tomato and mayo on choice of bread and a side.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
with lettuce and tomato choice of bread/wrap and a side.
Quick Bites - NC
1907 Bragg Street, Sanford
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Fried Chicken Breast, Pickle Juice Slaw, and Homemade Chipotle Mayo on Brioche
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Dodge City - Sanford
2100 Dalrymple ST, SANFORD
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99