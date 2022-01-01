Pudding in Santa Fe

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Santa Fe restaurants that serve pudding
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Cafecito
922A Shoofly St. Suite 101, Santa Fe
Avg 4.7
(159 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
$9.00
served a la mode with Vanilla Ice cream
More about Cafecito
Harry's Roadhouse
96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe
No reviews yet
Sp Chocolate Bread Pudding w/ Bourbon Pecan Caramel Sauce
$6.95
More about Harry's Roadhouse
