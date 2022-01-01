Tacos in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve tacos
More about Café Pasqual's
Café Pasqual's
121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe
|Tacos, Tacos, Tacos!
|$18.00
House made Tortillas, with Cilantro Rice, Scarlet Royale Grapes
Two for 18. Three for 24.
choice of:
~*MAHI MAHI*, Marinated and Grilled, Pickled Veggies and Jalapeños, Avocado Crema
~*COCHINITA PIBIL*, Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, Yucatan Style with Orange, Cinnamon, and Achiote
~*ORGANIC PULLED CHICKEN MOLE*
~*VEGGIE* Calabacitas: Grilled Zucchini, Corn, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onion, Poblano Chiles and Sweet Red Peppers, with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Cotija
Please write in what combination of tacos you'd like