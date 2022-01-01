Potstickers in Santa Fe

Go
Santa Fe restaurants
Toast

Santa Fe restaurants that serve potstickers

Anthony's Grill image

 

Anthony's Grill

1622 ST Michael's Dr, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
8 PC POT STICKERS$8.99
More about Anthony's Grill
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant image

 

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Avg 4.2 (572 reviews)
Takeout
Pot Stickers$6.95
pan seared dumplings with pork and vegetables. 6 dumplings per order, includes pot stickers sauce
More about Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Fe

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Pork Ribs

Hot And Sour Soup

Pies

Pancakes

Noodle Bowls

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Santa Fe to explore

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Roswell

No reviews yet

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston