Cookies in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants that serve cookies

Cafe Fina image

 

Cafe Fina

624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
More about Cafe Fina
Opuntia Cafe image

 

Opuntia Cafe

1607 Alcaldesa Street, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
London Fog c=Cookie$3.00
More about Opuntia Cafe
Thumbprint Cookie image

 

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thumbprint Cookie$3.00
Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love
More about Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

