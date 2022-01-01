Cookies in
Santa Fe restaurants that serve cookies
Cafe Fina
624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe
Avg 4.5
(463 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.75
Opuntia Cafe
1607 Alcaldesa Street, Santa Fe
No reviews yet
London Fog c=Cookie
$3.00
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe
Avg 4.5
(279 reviews)
Thumbprint Cookie
$3.00
Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love
