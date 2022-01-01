Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Santa Fe
/
Santa Fe
/
Calamari
Santa Fe restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA
Andiamo!
322 Garfield Street, Santa Fe
Avg 4
(954 reviews)
Flash-Fried Calamari
$12.00
More about Andiamo!
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe
Avg 4.2
(572 reviews)
Fried Garlic Calamari
$7.95
More about Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant
