Calamari in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Santa Fe restaurants that serve calamari

Andiamo! image

PIZZA

Andiamo!

322 Garfield Street, Santa Fe

Avg 4 (954 reviews)
Takeout
Flash-Fried Calamari$12.00
More about Andiamo!
Item pic

 

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

418 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Avg 4.2 (572 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Garlic Calamari$7.95
More about Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

