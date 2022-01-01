Quesadillas in Santa Fe
Santa Fe restaurants that serve quesadillas
Café Pasqual's
121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe
|Three Quesadillas Barbacoa
|$18.00
Marinated and Slow-Cooked Beef, Jack cheese, Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Chile d'Arbol Salsa
Los Potrillos
1947 Crrillos Rd, SANTA FE
|Quesadillas
|$12.25
Your choice of chicken or shredded beef. Served with rice, sour cream and guacamole.
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe
|Quesadilla
|$5.00
Harry’s Roadhouse
96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe
|1/2 Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.75
Chicken Tinga, Queso Asadero and Ranch-Style Pinto Beans on a Griddled Flour Tortilla with a House Salad
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$13.95
Two Corn Tortilla Quesadillas with Grilled Shrimp, Rajas, Queso Asadero and Corn. Served with Refried Black Beans and Chipotle Salsa
|Kid Quesadilla
|$7.25
Bosque Brewing Co.
500 Market St, Santa Fe
|QUESADILLA
|$7.50
Flour tortilla with cheddar, pico de gallo, and lime crema. Served with fire-roasted salsa. Add a side of fries $3.50. Add birria beef for $4, or chicken $3. Add green chile $1