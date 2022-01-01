Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Santa Fe

Santa Fe restaurants
Toast

Santa Fe restaurants that serve quesadillas

Cafe Fina image

 

Cafe Fina

624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla (KIDS)-$6.50
More about Cafe Fina
Three Quesadillas Barbacoa image

 

Café Pasqual's

121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (5356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Three Quesadillas Barbacoa$18.00
Marinated and Slow-Cooked Beef, Jack cheese, Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Chile d'Arbol Salsa
More about Café Pasqual's
Los Potrillos image

 

Los Potrillos

1947 Crrillos Rd, SANTA FE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadillas$12.25
Your choice of chicken or shredded beef. Served with rice, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Los Potrillos
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen image

 

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$5.00
More about Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
Item pic

 

Harry’s Roadhouse

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Chicken Quesadilla$10.75
Chicken Tinga, Queso Asadero and Ranch-Style Pinto Beans on a Griddled Flour Tortilla with a House Salad
Shrimp Quesadilla$13.95
Two Corn Tortilla Quesadillas with Grilled Shrimp, Rajas, Queso Asadero and Corn. Served with Refried Black Beans and Chipotle Salsa
Kid Quesadilla$7.25
More about Harry’s Roadhouse
Bosque Brewing Co. image

 

Bosque Brewing Co.

500 Market St, Santa Fe

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
QUESADILLA$7.50
Flour tortilla with cheddar, pico de gallo, and lime crema. Served with fire-roasted salsa. Add a side of fries $3.50. Add birria beef for $4, or chicken $3. Add green chile $1
More about Bosque Brewing Co.

