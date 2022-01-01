Go
Toast

Santa Fe Importers

Come in and enjoy!

12430 #B

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

12430 #B

Seal Beach CA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ample Hills Creamery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Renaud's Patisserie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eat Fantastic Long Beach

No reviews yet

Welcome to Eat Fantastic!

Playa Amor

No reviews yet

Playa Amor takes your palette on tour through Mexico, with heavy flavor influences from Oaxaca, accented by California food culture. We make killer tacos and a whole lot more! In addition to a full menu of Mexican culinary staples, there is a live tortilla station, a full liquor bar with great selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. And we even have a burger!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston