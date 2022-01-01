Go
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails

Seven Doors is a relaxed American grill, serving approachable yet extraordinarily executed food & cocktails with chef-inspired small plates and entrées.

SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

5774 Grandscape Blvd • $$

Crispy Broccoli$9.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.25
Steak Frites$27.25
Tempura Calamari$14.75
Korean BBQ Tacos$10.50
Man Candy$8.75
Prime Rib French Dip$21.95
Steak & Wedge Salad$22.25
Spicy Tuna Roll$11.95
House Salad$10.50
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

The Colony TX

Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Bread Zeppelin Salads

It’s easy: 40 ingredients; 20 dressings; mix it up! After you choose from our list of fresh ingredients, we chop it up fast with our mezzaluna knife, dress it and serve it to you in either a bowl or our trademark Zeppelin.

Heritage Pizza & Taproom

Crowlers To Go, Pints to Stay, Pizza All Day!
We're a nostalgic American pizza parlor that specializes in old-school thin crust pizza and craft beer. We proudly source the best ingredients for our food, feature community breweries on our 40 taps and support local schools and charities.

Baba Ali’s kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

Casa Mia Latin Cuisine

Flavors Inspired by Life

