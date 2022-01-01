Go
Toast

Seven Ten Social

Come in and enjoy!

1055 East 55th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vanilla$5.55
Chocolate$5.55
Strawberry$5.55
Seven Ten Burger$12.55
Two butter seared Wagyu patties, pickles, onions, American Cheese and burger sauce.
Served on a the original potato roll form Martins.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.55
Always Fresh Harrison's chicken breast served on a buttery Martin's Potato Roll.
Fried to order. Sandwich can be prepared Southern fried, buffalo or Nashville hot.
Crinkle Fries$3.55
Jumbo Chicken Wings$14.55
10 fresh chicken wings from Harrison's local poultry farm. Never frozen. Preparation choices are either Southern Fried, a Spicy Buffalo or Nashville Hot.
Chicken Tenders$14.55
3 pieces of fresh Harrison's chicken breast never frozen. Fried to order in choice of 3 preparations; Southern Fried, Buffalo or Nashville Hot
Lillie's Q Chips$1.55
See full menu

Location

1055 East 55th Street

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Can't Believe It's Not Meat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Hyde Park's Favorite Pizza and Sushi Bar. Come Visit and Sit Down With Us. Order Online or Call Us Direct

Strings Ramen

No reviews yet

What we serve
Strings Ramen Shop pulls a piece of Japanese Culture to Chicago, we can be found in the heart of Chinatown, directly across from New Chinatown Square. While other restaurants may serve ramen along with a number of other entrees, Strings Ramen focuses specifically on ramen. Along with ramen, Strings will also offer the appetizing oden, a Japanese winter street food. On top of tasting delightful, the ramen at Strings is also affordable but gives the option of adding more deluxe ingredients. The menu includes four types of ramen broth with a variety of high-end ingredients that are added to make the dish even more delectable.

One of the major aspects of Strings is the noodles themselves. Strings will make fresh noodles daily using only their unique dough mixer and noodle maker imported straight from Japan. The use of fresh noodles, and genuine broth combined with passion and the use of only the best ingredients will certainly set Strings Ramen Shop apart.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston