Severn Inn

1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd

Popular Items

Kids Pasta with Marinara$9.25
Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
fruit salad
11 Layer Brisket Nachos$16.00
bean puree, queso, cotija, pickled fresnos, red onion, cilantro, scallion, corn salsa, crema, and salsa arbol
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$16.00
pimento cheese, onion, mushroom, fresnos and pickles fresnos
Cream of Crab Soup$12.00
Crispy Brussels$14.00
honey balsamic, gorgonzola, bacon and seed crunch
Crab Dip$17.00
toasted baguette and lemon
Grilled Fish Taco$16.00
cilantro slaw, salsa verde, cotija cheese and pickled onions
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
Shrimp Baja Burrito$16.00
salsa de arbol, cilantro slaw, pickled onions and cilantro
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
Cheeseburger$17.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce
add bacon $1.00
Location

1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd

Annapolis MD

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
