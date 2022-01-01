Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks restaurants
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve enchiladas

#3 Two Enchiladas image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Rancheras.$12.70
Two enchiladas of your choice with green salsa, sour cream, your choice of two sides.
Dozen Enchiladas.$47.25
Twelve Enchiladas
#12 Taquitos & Enchilada.$12.60
Served with two sides of your choice.
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Item pic

 

Hillside Kitchen

15456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
ENCHILADAS FAMILY PACK Serves 3-4)$65.00
Serves 3-4 People. Enchiladas Platter Kit – 8 Corn Tortillas, with your choice of Chicken or Cheese. Your choice of Salsas: Green Tomatillo, Red Guajillo, Chipotle, or Mole Poblano.
(We pack the Enchiladas and Salsa separately, to combine just before putting these to bake).
More about Hillside Kitchen

