Fajitas in Sherman Oaks
Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve fajitas
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks
|Steak Fajitas.
|$17.50
Steak strips, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
|Shrimp & Steak Fajitas.
|$16.95
Shrimp & Steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
|Chicken Fajitas Tray.
Chicken strips, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)
15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks
|Steak Fajitas
|$12.95
Fire grilled, plant-based Next Meats skirt steak with strips of red bell pepper, chayote, onions and diced jalapeño. Served with two flour tortillas, our salsa verde and a side of rice.