Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Sherman Oaks

Go
Sherman Oaks restaurants
Toast

Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve fajitas

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajitas.$17.50
Steak strips, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
Shrimp & Steak Fajitas.$16.95
Shrimp & Steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
Chicken Fajitas Tray.
Chicken strips, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream or chipotle cream
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks) image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)

15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$12.95
Fire grilled, plant-based Next Meats skirt steak with strips of red bell pepper, chayote, onions and diced jalapeño. Served with two flour tortillas, our salsa verde and a side of rice.
More about Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)

Browse other tasty dishes in Sherman Oaks

Tamales

Bean Burritos

Fish Tacos

Cookies

Nachos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chinese Chicken Salad

Gyoza

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston