Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish burritos in Sherman Oaks

Go
Sherman Oaks restaurants
Toast

Sherman Oaks restaurants that serve fish burritos

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering

5142 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (7831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Burrito.$12.75
Breaded fish, chipotle cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, rice, black beans
Cajun Fish Burrito.$12.75
Pan fried white fish, chipotle cream, onions, cilantro, tomato, rice, black beans
Baja Fish Burrito Cmbo.$16.00
Breaded fish, chipotle cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, rice, black beans
More about La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)

15025 Ventura blvd, sherman oaks

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Burrito$11.95
A flour tortilla, battered vegan fish, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle crema and curtido.
More about Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)

Browse other tasty dishes in Sherman Oaks

Short Ribs

Fish Tacos

Cheesecake

Enchiladas

Gyoza

Coleslaw

Green Beans

Chicken Tenders

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston