Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO

Get fast fresh meals made with the same Shin-Sen-Gumi quality. Serving our famous dishes, Hakata Ramen, Yakitori and other japanese fare.

18203 S Western Ave #104

Popular Items

Tsukune$2.25
Chicken meatball skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
SSG Original Rice$10.25
Our original bowl with 1 chicken thigh with leeks skewer and 1 chicken meatball skewer on a bed of seasoned minced chicken and shredded egg over rice.
Aspara Maki$2.50
Asparagus in rolled pork belly skewer grilled with salt.
Negima$2.25
Chicken thigh with green onion skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
Kawa (Skin)$2.25
Crispy and chewy chicken skin skewer basted in sweet savory sauce.
Spicy Hakata Ramen$10.80
Our Hakata ramen with spicy miso, packed with flavor and spice. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side. We do not accept customization and extra items requests.
Enoki Maki$2.50
Enoki mushroom in rolled pork belly skewer grilled with salt.
Bara$2.25
Pork Belly skewer grilled with salt.
Uzura Bacon$2.50
Quail eggs in rolled pork belly skewer.
Hakata Ramen$8.90
Our Hakata ramen combines a tonkotsu (pork bone) broth with thin noodles and two slices of chashu pork. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side. We do not accept customization and extra items requests.
Location

Gardena CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
