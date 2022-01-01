Go
Shorty's BBQ

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

5989 S. University Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (1851 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket Plate$19.99
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
Rib Plate$18.99
Hickory-smoked pork ribs marinated in our original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
BB Full Dinner$25.99
Full rack of Meaty and tender baby backs hickory-smoked and brushed with our sweet original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
Ribs & Chix Plate$21.49
Our pork ribs and hickory-smoked chicken. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
BB & Chix Dinner$21.49
Meaty & tender backs with our tasty hickory-smoked chicken. Served with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
Cheeseburger$12.49
Generous 10 oz. of fresh ground Black Angus Prime Beef, seasoned and char-grilled your way. Served on a brioche bun with America Cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion & golden French fries.
Pulled Pork Platter$13.99
Seasoned and hickory-smoked pork, tossed with BBQ sauce and piled high. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
BB Half$18.99
Meaty and tender baby backs hickory-smoked and brushed with our sweet original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill. Served with our famous coleslaw, French fries and garlic bread.
Side BBQ Beans$3.49
Homemade from our secret recipe.Mouth watering baked Bar B-Q beans with chunks of our best pulled pork.
Chicken Plate$14.99
Our tasty hickory-smoked chicken marinated in our original BBQ sauce and finished on the char-grill.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5989 S. University Dr

Davie FL

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
