Shreveport bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Shreveport

Posados Cafe image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport

Avg 3.9 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flautitas$8.89
(6) Chicken and/or Beef flautitas served with jalapeno ranch dressing and queso.
Enchilada de Tres$13.69
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
Cancun$15.99
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
More about Posados Cafe
Posados Cafe image

 

Posados Cafe

1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Primo Enchiladas Dinner$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
Primo Salad$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips.
Fiesta Nachos$13.69
Tortilla chips topped with (4) sauces, refried beans, seasoned beef or chicken, Mexican cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
More about Posados Cafe
Fat Calf Brasserie image

 

Fat Calf Brasserie

3030 Creswell Ave, Shreveport

Avg 4.7 (286 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Flash fried and tossed in house-made Korean vinaigrette, served with golden raisins, pumpkin seeds and Maldon salt
Cauli Bites$12.00
Tossed in garlic and roasted chili oil; topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese and lemon zest
Short Rib$32.00
parisian gnocchi "mac & cheese" gratin topped with bone marrow and embered onion jam, served with roasted asparagus
More about Fat Calf Brasserie

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Shreveport

Tacos

Chicken Fajitas

Enchiladas

Tortilla Soup

Crispy Beef

Street Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

