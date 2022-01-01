Go
Simone's Bar

For 12 years Simone’s has been located in Pilsen offering a great bar and grill experience.
A community and event driven venue, we host a variety of shows and performances most days of the week.
Try some of our craft cocktails or beer, and munch on some mexican-american fusion bar food.
We have a little something for everybody.

960 W 18th St

Popular Items

BYO Burger$11.00
Start with a half pound burger, add your favorite toppings. . Served w/ mixed fries.
Buffalo Wings$10.00
Choose from traditional buffalo, bbq and habanero (+1). Served with ranch and celery
Buffalo Chicken$11.00
Pulled chicken mixed generously with buffalo sauce served on pretzel bun with celery relish.
Chicken Tenders$11.00
White meat Chicken tenders served with mixed fries, honey mustard and bbq sauce.
Nachos$9.00
Fresh tortilla chips topped with cheddar and chihuaha cheese, pico de gallo, black beans & sour cream. Served with salsa on side.
BLT$12.00
Bacon, lettuce and tomato served on multi-grain with avocado.
Empanadas$7.00
House made empanadas served with dipping sauce.
Pilsen Burger$12.00
Hand pound Angus patty topped fresh jalapeños, guacamole and chihuahua cheese.
Chipotle Burger$12.00
Hand pound Angus patty topped with Chipotle BBQ sauce, cheddar, bacon and onion ring.
French Fries$5.50
Hand cut french fries with ranch & chipotle ketchup
Location

960 W 18th St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
