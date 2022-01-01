Simone's Bar
For 12 years Simone’s has been located in Pilsen offering a great bar and grill experience.
A community and event driven venue, we host a variety of shows and performances most days of the week.
Try some of our craft cocktails or beer, and munch on some mexican-american fusion bar food.
We have a little something for everybody.
960 W 18th St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
