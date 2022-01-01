Veggie salad in Simpsonville
Simpsonville restaurants that serve veggie salad
Sidewall Pizza Company
2615 Woodruff Road Suite 100, Simpsonville
|Summer Vegetable Salad Small
|$7.75
zucchini & yellow squash marinated with shallots and grape tomatoes in a lemon dill vinaigrette, shredded carrots, red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, parmesan, asiago & romano cheeses, organic spring mix, lemon thyme vinaigrette
|Summer Vegetable Salad Large
|$15.50
zucchini & yellow squash marinated with shallots and grape tomatoes in a lemon dill vinaigrette, shredded carrots, red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, parmesan, asiago & romano cheeses, organic spring mix, lemon thyme vinaigrette
Sidewall Pizza Company
117 SE Main Street, Simpsonville
|Summer Vegetable Salad Large
|$15.50
zucchini & yellow squash marinated with shallots and grape tomatoes in a lemon dill vinaigrette, shredded carrots, red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, parmesan, asiago & romano cheeses, organic spring mix, lemon thyme vinaigrette
|Summer Vegetable Salad Small
|$7.75
zucchini & yellow squash marinated with shallots and grape tomatoes in a lemon dill vinaigrette, shredded carrots, red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, parmesan, asiago & romano cheeses, organic spring mix, lemon thyme vinaigrette