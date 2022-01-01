Mac and cheese in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kaladi's Bistro
1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
|Mac N' Cheese
|$4.00
Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
|Lobster Mac N' Cheese - Frozen
|$9.90
*This Meal Will Be Frozen*
Homemade Mac N' Cheese with Lobster Topped with Fresh Green Onions
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese - Family - Frozen
|$36.00
*This Meal Will Be Frozen*
Shredded Buffalo Chicken, Homemade Mac & Cheese, Topped with more Cheese and Green Onions
|Lobster Mac N' Cheese - Double - Frozen
|$18.00
*This Meal Will Be Frozen*
Homemade Mac N' Cheese with Lobster Topped with Fresh Diced Chives
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.
775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls
|Kids Mac 'N Cheese
|$7.00
Creamy mac ‘N Cheese topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and baked by the fire. Served with fries
|8" Mac N Cheese THIN
|$11.00
Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon
|8" Mac N Cheese
|$11.00
Creamy Mac ‘N Cheese, Mozzarella and cheddar Cheeses, Bacon