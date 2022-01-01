Go
SJ Smokehouse

Come on in and enjoy!

1500 E 23rd St



Popular Items

1 Meat & 2 Sides$8.99
Potato Salad
Buns to go$0.60
Homemade Mac&Cheese
Onion Rings
Cowboy Beans
Regular$6.49
Regular size sandwich with your choice of a Slow Smoked Meat.
Grandma's Biscuit & Gravy Full Order$5.50
Fresh Hand Cut American Fries$1.99
2 Meats & 2 Sides$12.49
Location

1500 E 23rd St

Lawrence KS

Sunday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
