Slab BBQ - Cedar Park

SLOW LOW & BANGING BBQ SAMMICHES!

905 E Whitestone Blvd Ste A

Popular Items

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
Classic & Quintessential. Our Green Bean Casserole is a traditional "Thanksgiving Style" with mushrooms, butter, garlic... need we say more?
O.G.$9.75
Black angus brisket (chopped or sliced) topped with pickles, onions & Backyard Red sauce.
BANANA PUDDING$4.50
A southern classic with a little swag. Our homemade banana pudding recipe is topped with a hip hop sugar cookie from a local bakery. Don't worry, we won't tell your grandma you like ours better.
MAC N CHEESE
A House Specialty, our Mac & Cheese is made with American, Sharp Cheddar and Gouda cheeses and melted down on our smoker right next to our Briskets for a one of a kind flavor.
P.I.G.$8.15
Pulled pork topped with mustard slaw & Backyard Red sauce.
POTATO SALAD
Made fresh In House, our Potato Salad is mayonnaise based with Red Potatoes, White & Green Onion and a special house mix of seasonings for a creamy & refreshing finish.
TWICE COOKED POTATO CASSEROLE
Made in house. Our Twice Cooked Potato Casserole is the love child of a Baked Potato & Mashed Potatoes. With Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Seasoning all mixed in, a hearty change of pace for your meal.
BBQ BAKED BEANS
A timeless classic, our BBQ Baked Beans are a traditional style sweet BBQ bean mixed with Fried Onions & our famous Pulled Pork for a match made in heaven.
BBQ NACHOS- TRAY$11.00
Tortilla chips piled high with your choice of BBQ meat topped with queso, onions, pickles, jalapenos and Backyard Red sauce.
SLAB SLIDER TRIO$13.50
3 of our most popular sammiches in a smaller size served on slider buns. Comes with Notorious P.I.G., TX O.G. and Chicken.W.A. *Extra charge for substitutions.
Location

905 E Whitestone Blvd Ste A

Cedar Park TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
