Soji Modern Asian
"Reservation Dine-In and Curbside Takeout Only"
SUSHI • RAMEN
5050 Government St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5050 Government St
Baton Rouge LA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:55 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:55 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:55 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:45 pm, 8:45 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:45 pm, 8:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hannah Q Smokehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Mid City Beer Garden
Open everyday!
Monday- Wednesday: 3:30pm- 10pm.
Thursday: 3:30pm- 11pm.
Friday & Saturday: 11am- 11pm.
Sunday: 11am- 10pm. (Brunch from 11am- 3pm.)
Online Ordering Only Available during Business Hours
Curbside Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
ROCCA Pizzeria
From plate to palate, you hold in your hand something time-honored.
Our old-world cooking techniques are inspired by the Neapolitan pizza tradition – one that stands the test of time and a wood-fueled trial by fire of almost 1000 degrees.