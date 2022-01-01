Go
Toast

Soji Modern Asian

"Reservation Dine-In and Curbside Takeout Only"

SUSHI • RAMEN

5050 Government St • $$

Avg 4 (253 reviews)

Popular Items

Rainbow Roll$15.00
Kani Salad, Asparagus, Tuna, Oraking Salmon, Yellowtail
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Eel Sauce
Kung Pao Baos$12.00
General Soji Chicken$17.00
Sweet and Spicy Crispy Diced Chicken Thighs, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Garlic, Brussels Sprouts, Thai Peppers with Fried Rice and Green Onion
Hailey's Paradise Roll$22.00
Soy Wrap, Spicy Tuna, Oraking Salmon, Kani Salad, Avocado, Mango, Jalapenos, Tempura Crumbs, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Tokyo Roll$10.00
Yellowtail, Oraking Salmon, Kani Salad, Avocado, Wasabi Tobiko
Cauliflower$12.00
Tempura Fried Cauliflower, Shio Koji Butter, Sliced Jalapeno, Bonito Flakes
Drunken Noodles$19.00
Sliced Sirloin, Homemade Rice Noodles, Scrambled Egg, Kale-Brussel Sprout Blend, Serrano, Garlic, Topped with 2 Sunny UP Eggs and Crispy Onions
Chef Dumplings$12.00
Pork Dumplings, Sweet Truffle Soy, Crispy Onions, Green Onion Oil, Microgreens
Sunkissed Roll$21.00
Oraking Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Kani Salad, Avocado, Tempura Asparagus, Lemon Zest, Spicy Truffle Ponzu, Soy Wrap
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5050 Government St

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:55 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:55 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:55 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:45 pm, 8:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:45 pm, 8:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hannah Q Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mid City Beer Garden

No reviews yet

Open everyday!
Monday- Wednesday: 3:30pm- 10pm.
Thursday: 3:30pm- 11pm.
Friday & Saturday: 11am- 11pm.
Sunday: 11am- 10pm. (Brunch from 11am- 3pm.)
Online Ordering Only Available during Business Hours

Curbside Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ROCCA Pizzeria

No reviews yet

From plate to palate, you hold in your hand something time-honored.
Our old-world cooking techniques are inspired by the Neapolitan pizza tradition – one that stands the test of time and a wood-fueled trial by fire of almost 1000 degrees.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston