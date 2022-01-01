Soto Japanese
SPECIALIZED IN SUSHI AND SASHIMI
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard
Popular Items
Location
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
HappyRito Seafood
Restauranteur Ethan Huynh, who was raised in South Louisiana, first independent Vietnamese Cajun concept Happyrito Seafood comes to Texas. We welcome our patrons to taste and experience our version and style of Viet-Cajun cuisine in Central Texas.
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Muangthai Thai Cuisine has been serving authentic Thai food since 2009. Come and check out our authentic Thai food where meals are made fresh to order and never frozen!
Here at Muangthai, we are more than welcome to customize your plate to your likings. We can also make adjustments to most dietary needs, just give us a call!
Serranos
Come in and enjoy!
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!