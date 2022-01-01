Go
Toast

Soto Japanese

SPECIALIZED IN SUSHI AND SASHIMI

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Hamachi Apple Maki$14.00
Spicy Tuna Tempura Maki$15.00
Miso Soup$4.00
Sushi & Sashimi$24.00
Salmon Toro Nigiri$5.00
Crunchy Salmon Maki$14.00
Dragon Maki$15.00
Real California Maki$15.00
Edamame (Salt)$5.00
See full menu

Location

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HappyRito Seafood

No reviews yet

Restauranteur Ethan Huynh, who was raised in South Louisiana, first independent Vietnamese Cajun concept Happyrito Seafood comes to Texas. We welcome our patrons to taste and experience our version and style of Viet-Cajun cuisine in Central Texas.

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Muangthai Thai Cuisine has been serving authentic Thai food since 2009. Come and check out our authentic Thai food where meals are made fresh to order and never frozen!
Here at Muangthai, we are more than welcome to customize your plate to your likings. We can also make adjustments to most dietary needs, just give us a call!

Serranos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston