Cedar Park sushi restaurants you'll love

Our Japanese Fried Chicken dish is the Cocky Teriyaki take on traditional Japanese Karaage. It is a simple, yet delicious appetizer. Over a half pound of bite sized chicken pieces are marinated and then fried to crispy perfection. Served Plain, or tossed your way in your choice of:

- Teriyaki Sauce

- Spicy! Teriyaki Sauce

- Japanese BBQ Sauce (Katsu Sauce)

- Curry Sauce

- Spicy! Curry Sauce

Plain, Teriyaki, Spicy, and Katsu styles are served with a side of our famous Lemon Poppyseed Dressing.

