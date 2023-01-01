Cedar Park sushi restaurants you'll love
More about Cocky Teriyaki
Cocky Teriyaki
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park
Popular items
Japanese Fried Chicken
$7.99
Our Japanese Fried Chicken dish is the Cocky Teriyaki take on traditional Japanese Karaage. It is a simple, yet delicious appetizer. Over a half pound of bite sized chicken pieces are marinated and then fried to crispy perfection. Served Plain, or tossed your way in your choice of:
- Teriyaki Sauce
- Spicy! Teriyaki Sauce
- Japanese BBQ Sauce (Katsu Sauce)
- Curry Sauce
- Spicy! Curry Sauce
Plain, Teriyaki, Spicy, and Katsu styles are served with a side of our famous Lemon Poppyseed Dressing.
Pot Stickers
$5.99
Six deep fried pork dumplings filled with meat, vegetables, and spices. Served with house made gyoza sauce.
Cocky Teriyaki Lunch Combo
$9.99
The Cocky Teriyaki Lunch Special is the best deal in Cedar Park. Grab a Chicken Teriyaki Bowl, with White Rice, an Egg Roll, and a Fountain Drink for only $9.99! You won't find a better deal around. Delicious! 😋
More about Soto Japanese - CEDAR PARK
Soto Japanese - CEDAR PARK
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Cedar Park
Popular items
Hamachi Nigiri
$5.00
Miso Soup
$4.00
Spicy Tuna
$13.00
More about Sushi Fever
SUSHI
Sushi Fever
905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park
Popular items
Something Wrong Roll
$18.00
IN Tempura Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Tempura Shrimp TOP Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail | Spicy Ponzu sauce
Rainbow Roll
$15.00
Inside : same as California Roll outside : 5 pc variety sashimi
Monica Vegas Roll
$18.00
IN Tempura spicy softshell crab, shrimp temp TOP Tuna, avocado + Soy paper wrap | spicy creamy ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce