Cedar Park sushi restaurants you'll love

Cedar Park restaurants
Must-try sushi restaurants in Cedar Park

Cocky Teriyaki image

 

Cocky Teriyaki

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Japanese Fried Chicken$7.99
Our Japanese Fried Chicken dish is the Cocky Teriyaki take on traditional Japanese Karaage. It is a simple, yet delicious appetizer. Over a half pound of bite sized chicken pieces are marinated and then fried to crispy perfection. Served Plain, or tossed your way in your choice of:
- Teriyaki Sauce
- Spicy! Teriyaki Sauce
- Japanese BBQ Sauce (Katsu Sauce)
- Curry Sauce
- Spicy! Curry Sauce
Plain, Teriyaki, Spicy, and Katsu styles are served with a side of our famous Lemon Poppyseed Dressing.
Pot Stickers$5.99
Six deep fried pork dumplings filled with meat, vegetables, and spices. Served with house made gyoza sauce.
Cocky Teriyaki Lunch Combo$9.99
The Cocky Teriyaki Lunch Special is the best deal in Cedar Park. Grab a Chicken Teriyaki Bowl, with White Rice, an Egg Roll, and a Fountain Drink for only $9.99! You won't find a better deal around. Delicious! 😋
More about Cocky Teriyaki
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese - CEDAR PARK

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hamachi Nigiri$5.00
Miso Soup$4.00
Spicy Tuna$13.00
More about Soto Japanese - CEDAR PARK
Sushi Fever image

SUSHI

Sushi Fever

905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (989 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Something Wrong Roll$18.00
IN Tempura Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Tempura Shrimp TOP Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail | Spicy Ponzu sauce
Rainbow Roll$15.00
Inside : same as California Roll outside : 5 pc variety sashimi
Monica Vegas Roll$18.00
IN Tempura spicy softshell crab, shrimp temp TOP Tuna, avocado + Soy paper wrap | spicy creamy ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce
More about Sushi Fever

