Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Cedar Park

Go
Cedar Park restaurants
Toast

Cedar Park restaurants that serve chili

Lucy's Fried Chicken image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken

401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
West Texas Red Chili
ground beef and pork chili served with diced onions, cheddar, jalapenos, and crackers
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$4.99
Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese - add bacon and avocado as add-on
Chili Cheese Dog$5.49
Our Griddle Dog served with chili, cheddar cheese, mustard, and diced onions.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Sushi Fever image

SUSHI

Sushi Fever

905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (989 reviews)
Takeout
Red Hot Chili Roll$17.00
IN Spicy Tempura Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber TOP Tuna, Serrano Peppers | Sriracha sauce
More about Sushi Fever
Zao’s Chinese Kitchen image

 

Zao’s Chinese Kitchen

1540 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Oil
More about Zao’s Chinese Kitchen
Chili Paneer image

 

Curry Pizza House

1335 E WHITESTONE BLVD BLDG T130, CEDAR PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Paneer
Curry sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala paneer, green onion, cilantro
More about Curry Pizza House
Item pic

 

Stiles Switch BBQ

800 W Whitestone Blvd, Bldg A, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Rack Chili Lime Glazed Baby Back Ribs & Fries$22.95
1/2 Rack of our Chili Lime Glazed Baby Back Ribs & a side of our signature Hawg Rub Fries
More about Stiles Switch BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedar Park

Buffalo Wings

Club Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Garlic Bread

Greek Salad

Chicken Marsala

Turkey Clubs

Lobsters

Map

More near Cedar Park to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston