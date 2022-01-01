Spicy World

Go
First Sichuan skewer pot restaurant in Massachusetts!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • NOODLES

7 Beach St • $$

Avg 3.7 (316 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot and Sour Noodle$6.95
Duck Neck$9.95
Crispy Chicken Wings$5.00
Skewer Pot
Please select at least 7 skewers to add to the broth.
Fried Noodle$8.95
Mapo Tofu$9.95
Spicy Rabbit$13.95
Crispy Milk$5.95
Shaoxing Wing Ding$6.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

7 Beach St

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
