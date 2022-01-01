Spirit Elephant
A full service plant based restaurant and bar. Spirit Elephant creates food that is a celebration of the senses. Each delicious bite promotes the health of body, mind and planet. eat plants feel beautiful
924 Greenbay Road • $$
Location
924 Greenbay Road
Winnetka IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
