Spirit Elephant

A full service plant based restaurant and bar. Spirit Elephant creates food that is a celebration of the senses. Each delicious bite promotes the health of body, mind and planet. eat plants feel beautiful

924 Greenbay Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (819 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai$18.00
Rice Noodles, Blackened Tofu,
Bean Sprouts, Edamame, Tamarind Sauce, Shredded Rainbow Carrots, Sesame Seeds,
Roasted Peanuts, Cilantro, Green Onion
GF
Forbidden$18.00
Forbidden Rice, Blackened Tofu, Cauliflower, Mango, Confit Tomatoes, Avocado, Toasted Coconut, Mango Chili Drizzle, Watermelon Radish
GF
Meatless Loaf Bourguignon$20.00
Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli, Roasted Baby Heirloom Carrots, Confit Tomatoes, Red Wine Mushroom Gravy
Calamari Fritti$15.00
King Oyster Mushrooms, Charred Lemon.
Spicy Marinara
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Watermelon Radish, Charred Lemon, Gochujang Glaze
BBQ Burger$18.00
Smoked Gouda, BBQ Sauce, Bibb Lettuce,
Crispy Onions, Pickles, Tomato.
Served on a Pretzel Bun
Choice of House-Made Lentil Patty or Impossible Patty
Fresh Cut French Fries$6.00
GF
Fig Flatbread$16.00
Poached Figs, Mint Pesto, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Confit Tomatoes, Arugula Tossed in Lemon Oil, Balsamic Drizzle
GF
Cauli Wings$14.00
Served with SE Ranch Dressing, Celery & Carrots
GF
Baja Tacos$15.00
3 tacos--Crispy Zucchini, Spicy Cabbage Brussels Slaw, Avocado, Salsa Creole, Cilantro, Togarashi
GF
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

924 Greenbay Road

Winnetka IL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

