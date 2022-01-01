Go
Steinhilber's

In 1939, Robert Steinhilber opened what has become one of the oldest family owned and operated restaurants in Virginia, Steinhilber’s Thalia Acres Inn. Continuing his commitment to service, quality and tradition are his daughter Jeanne and his grandson Brady. Together, they are proud to continue into the future with respect and admiration for traditions of years past. Join us for dinner and remember a time when every meal out was a special event.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

653 Thalia Rd • $$$$

Avg 4.4 (1502 reviews)

Popular Items

Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceberg, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles.
Oysters Rockefeller (6)$20.00
Traditional recipe with bacon, spinach, parmesan cheese, bread crumbs.
Six Fried Shrimp$24.00
Our lightly fried shrimp with signature sauce (6)
She Crab Soup$13.00
Original recipe, splash of sherry.
Dozen Fried Shrimp$48.00
Our lightly fried shrimp with signature sauce (12)
Fried Shrimp Dinner$22.00
Served with a twice-baked potato and our signature sauce.
One Fried Shrimp$4.00
Our lightly fried shrimp with signature sauce (1)
Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine leaves, white anchovies, Parmigiano-Reggiano, croutons with caesar dressing
House Salad$7.00
Choice of ranch, creamy french, balsamic vinaigrette, green goddess.
Ribeye$45.00
Herb-garlic butter basted, mashed red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, house steak sauce
Location

653 Thalia Rd

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
