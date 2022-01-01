In 1939, Robert Steinhilber opened what has become one of the oldest family owned and operated restaurants in Virginia, Steinhilber’s Thalia Acres Inn. Continuing his commitment to service, quality and tradition are his daughter Jeanne and his grandson Brady. Together, they are proud to continue into the future with respect and admiration for traditions of years past. Join us for dinner and remember a time when every meal out was a special event.



SEAFOOD • STEAKS

653 Thalia Rd • $$$$