American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Steins Beer Garden

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

No reviews yet

895 Villa Street

Mountain View, CA 94041

Popular Items

Steins Burger$19.00
7.5oz house ground blend of brisket, sirloin and short rib served w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and aioli on brioche w/ side fries
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders (2)$9.00
Two house-ground sliders w/ cheddar cheese, served w/ french fries and orange wedges
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Chicken Nachos$16.00
Chicken thigh, guacamole, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, roasted salsa. (wh, d)
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am

895 Villa Street, Mountain View CA 94041

