Steve's Hot Dogs

Our dogs ROCK. Voted Best Hot Dogs in St. Louis. As seen in People Magazine and the book 1000 Foods to Eat Before You Die. Owned by Steve Ewing, lead singer of The Urge and partners.

3145 S. Grand

Popular Items

Drinks$1.25
Can of soda or bottled water
Chicago Dog*$6.95
Our famous smoked dog dressed with all the Chi-Town goodies - mustard, relish, onion, pickle, celery salt and a tomato wedge!
Basket of Fries$3.50
A full order of crispy, salty crinkle fries.
Chili Cheese Dog*$6.95
Dog smothered in chili, topped with shredded cheddar and your choice of raw, sauteed, chipotle or fried onions.
Mac and Cheese$4.25
Gorilla Mac & Cheese Dog*$7.50
Our smoked all-beef hot dog topped with creamy mac and cheese, bacon, and French's Fried Onions.
Build Your Own Dog*$5.25
Build your own dog from our list of available toppings. Base price includes a smoked all-beef hot dog on a fresh Vitale's Bakery bun. Toppings additional.
Location

3145 S. Grand

Saint Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
