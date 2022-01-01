Steve's Hot Dogs
Our dogs ROCK. Voted Best Hot Dogs in St. Louis. As seen in People Magazine and the book 1000 Foods to Eat Before You Die. Owned by Steve Ewing, lead singer of The Urge and partners.
3145 S. Grand
Popular Items
Location
Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
