Pork chops in Stockbridge

Stockbridge restaurants
Stockbridge restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

Green Front Cafe

112 2nd Street, Stockbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pork Chop$15.00
Nothin' says soul food more than a fried pork chop! Take a bite into one of these and let all your worries melt away.
Served with your choice of 2 sides.
More about Green Front Cafe
Item pic

 

BBQ Masters - Stockbridge

72 Highway 138 West, Stockbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOPPED PORK DINNER (HALF POUND)$16.99
All pork is chopped by hand & basted with award Winning sauce. We recommend a minimum of one-third pound of pork per person. This item is suggested for one person, not enough to share
CHOPPED PORK PER POUND$19.99
Smoked Award-Winning tender Pork meat only
More about BBQ Masters - Stockbridge

