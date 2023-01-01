Pork chops in Stockbridge
Stockbridge restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Green Front Cafe
Green Front Cafe
112 2nd Street, Stockbridge
|Fried Pork Chop
|$15.00
Nothin' says soul food more than a fried pork chop! Take a bite into one of these and let all your worries melt away.
Served with your choice of 2 sides.
More about BBQ Masters - Stockbridge
BBQ Masters - Stockbridge
72 Highway 138 West, Stockbridge
|CHOPPED PORK DINNER (HALF POUND)
|$16.99
All pork is chopped by hand & basted with award Winning sauce. We recommend a minimum of one-third pound of pork per person. This item is suggested for one person, not enough to share
|CHOPPED PORK PER POUND
|$19.99
Smoked Award-Winning tender Pork meat only