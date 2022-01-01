Stromboli Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
801 S University, Ste C101 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
801 S University, Ste C101
Plantation FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Sicilian Oven
Come in and enjoy!
Legends Tavern & Grille
Come in and enjoy!
[N7]ice Cream
Come in and enjoy!