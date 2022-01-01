Go
Toast

Stromboli Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

801 S University, Ste C101 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Rolls (6)$4.99
SLICE OF CHEESE PIZZA$2.95
Fried Calamari$13.00
Calzone
Cannoli$5.95
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$8.99
Cheese Pizza
Bottled Drinks$2.99
2 Liter Soda$3.95
Stromboli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

801 S University, Ste C101

Plantation FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sicilian Oven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar

No reviews yet

Legends Tavern & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

[N7]ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston