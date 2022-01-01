Go
Suárez Bakery

Dessert-focused bakery in Charlotte's Park Road Shopping Center

PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES

4245 Park Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)

Popular Items

Vanilla Cake Bites$2.00
Bite-size vanilla cake balls with sprinkles.
Vanilla Bean$3.75
vanilla cupcake, vanilla bean diplomat cream filling, vanilla buttercream icing with valrhona white chocolate pearls
Classic Glazed (v)$2.00
Pillowy soft yeast doughnut covered in vanilla glaze. Vegan.
Chocolate Cake Bites$2.00
Bite-size chocolate cake balls with sprinkles.
Chocolate Chip$2.75
With Valrhona chocolate feves, baked until edges are golden brown and crispy and the center remains soft and chewy
Oreo$3.75
chocolate cake, oreo diplomat cream filling, oreo buttercream icing with chocolate-dipped oreo
Vanilla Fudge$3.75
vanilla cupcake, chocolate fudge icing, rainbow sprinkles
Chocolate$3.75
chocolate cupcake, chocolate diplomat cream filling, chocolate buttercream icing and valrhona dark chocolate pearls
Red Velvet$3.75
red velvet cupcake, cream cheese icing, cocoa nibs, chocolate drizzle
Cadbury Creme Egg—Cupcake of the Month$3.75
chocolate cupcake, bi-color vanilla cream filling, vanilla buttercream icing, mini cadbury eggs
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4245 Park Rd

Charlotte NC

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
