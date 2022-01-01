Go
Toast

Summit Grill

Classic American fare, just like the food you grew up eating.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY • $$

Avg 4 (217 reviews)

Popular Items

Summit Grill Burger$13.95
Special Sauce, American Cheese, LTO
Chicken-Fried Chicken$21.95
Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Buttermilk Fried, Pickles, Jalapeno Aioli, Martin's Potato Roll
Chop Salad$9.95
Bacon, Olives, Tomatoes, Green Onion, Cucumbers, Feta & Romano Cheeses, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Blackened Salmon Salad$17.95
Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Watermelon Radishes, Chipotle Chips
Spinach & Baby Artichoke Dip$11.95
Four Cheeses, Crispy Tortillas
*gluten free upon request
Crispy Chicken Tenders$17.95
Buttermilk Fried, French Fries, Honey Mustard
Steak Street Tacos$11.95
Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Onion
*gluten free upon request
Grilled Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad$16.95
Pears, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Strawberries, Fried Goat Cheese, Onion, Red wine Vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Salad$17.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY

Lees Summit MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lakewood Local

No reviews yet

Come enjoy our newly renovated interior and our expanded outdoor patio. Now serving coffee, breakfast, pizzas, and late night. A place for Lakewood locals and anyone that wants to enjoy a friendly comfortable down home pub.

Jerusalem Cafe - Independence

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Kansas City's historic Westport entertainment district on the corner of Pennsylvania and Westport Road, Jerusalem Cafe has been a staple for 30 years. The culinary choices are endless and distinctly delicious. We pride ourselves in creating authentic Greek and Mediterranean dishes that are personally crafted with care, ensuring that every bite takes your taste buds on a exciting journey through the Mediterranean. What Started as a humble 2 person kitchen has now grown to 3 locations and a fleet of Food trucks.
We welcome you to grab a savory gyro for lunch, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and our special gyros sauce or try our vegetarian-friendly chickpea Falafel, served with herb spiced rice and Greek salad or soup. Add a side of homemade hummus and pita bread or delight yourself with mouth-watering baklava for a satisfying and memorable meal. Order online today!

Royal Biscuit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Shawarmar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston