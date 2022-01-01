Summit Grill

Jerusalem Cafe - Independence

Located in the heart of Kansas City's historic Westport entertainment district on the corner of Pennsylvania and Westport Road, Jerusalem Cafe has been a staple for 30 years. The culinary choices are endless and distinctly delicious. We pride ourselves in creating authentic Greek and Mediterranean dishes that are personally crafted with care, ensuring that every bite takes your taste buds on a exciting journey through the Mediterranean. What Started as a humble 2 person kitchen has now grown to 3 locations and a fleet of Food trucks.

We welcome you to grab a savory gyro for lunch, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and our special gyros sauce or try our vegetarian-friendly chickpea Falafel, served with herb spiced rice and Greek salad or soup. Add a side of homemade hummus and pita bread or delight yourself with mouth-watering baklava for a satisfying and memorable meal. Order online today!

