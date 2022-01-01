Go
Super Rico Fredericksburg

2386 plank road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/2 White Meat$12.99
Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Medium Sides and 3 sauces.
1/4 White$9.79
(White meat) Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Medium Sides and 2 sauces.
1/2 Regular$12.49
Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Medium Sides and 3 sauces.
Beef Burrito$10.49
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, white rice, black beans, corn kernels, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
Chicken Burrito$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with pulled chicken, white rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
Family Special # 1$33.99
1 Whole Charcoal Grill Chicken,
Four Large Sides,
8 sauces.
1/2 Dark Meat$12.99
Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Medium Sides and 3 sauces.
Extra Yellow Sauce$0.25
Extra Green Sauce$0.25
1/4 Dark$9.29
(Dark meat) Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Medium Sides and 2 sauces.
Location

fredericksburg VA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
