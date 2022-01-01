Go
Toast

Sushi Ave

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101 • $$

Avg 4.5 (2606 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
shrimp tempura, crab mix, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, yum yum sauce
Potstickers$7.00
Chicken and vegetable dumpling fries served with ponzu sauce (6pc)
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
spicy tuna, cucumber
Tootsie Roll$9.00
crab mix, cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber, crunch, eel sauce
Rainbow Roll$12.00
chef choice assorted sashimi on top of california roll
Ultimate California Roll$10.00
panko crust crab stick, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce, yum yum sauce
Edamame$3.50
Steamed soybeans lightly sprinkled with salt.
Philly Roll$8.00
salmon, cream cheese, avocado
California Roll$6.00
crab, cucumber, avocado
Las Vegas Roll$11.50
salmon, cream cheese, crab mix, avocado, eel sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101

Gilbert AZ

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zappone's Italian Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Boca Taqueria

No reviews yet

Elevated Mexican Food, served at your neighborhood taco shop. Tacos for everyone!

Thai Chili 2 Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston