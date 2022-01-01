Go
Toast

Sushi Jo- West Palm Beach

Beyond Fresh Sushi since 2007

319 Belvedere Rd #12

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tacos$9.00
Shrimp & Veggie Tempura$14.00
Miso Soup$5.00
King Crab Cali Roll$26.00
Escolar Sashimi$6.00
Salmon Cali Roll$10.00
Kampachi Sashimi$10.00
Zilla Maki Roll$38.00
Pork Shumai$9.00
L Avocado Salad$10.00
See full menu

Location

319 Belvedere Rd #12

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jo Bistro- Belvedere Rd.

No reviews yet

Healthy Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner!
Enjoy our fresh juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, wraps, salads, tacos, healthy meals & much more!

PB Wraps

No reviews yet

IT'S A WRAP!

The Bees Knees Diner

No reviews yet

The Bees Knees eatery turns the breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant into a party serving the best craveable food. It's breakfast and lunch but different.

Taqueria Guerrero

No reviews yet

Mexican Food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston