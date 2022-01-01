Sweet Lilly's
Come in and enjoy!
4501 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
Location
4501 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Cento Pasta Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Highly Likely
All day cafe serving up delicious food, coffee, tea, beer and wine. It's highly likely you're going to love it.
HomeState To-Go
Come in and enjoy!
Tartine West Adams
Bakery and Cafe. Classic country loaves, morning buns, pastries, salads, sandwiches, and more from San Francisco's acclaimed Tartine Bakery.