Go
Toast

Alfalfa Santa Monica

Delicious salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and homemade gluten-free doughnuts. Our mission is to inspire joy through balance!

2309 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Peruvian Chicken Wrap$12.50
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso fresco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, la fortaleza corn tortilla chips, homemade avocado tomatillo salsa
Dear Darla Salad$13.50
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], local roasted chicken, apples, homemade candied walnuts, creamy goat cheese, dried cranberries, homemade honey yogurt dressing
Laguna Salad$12.00
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], avocado, queso fresco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, la fortaleza corn tortilla chips, homemade lime-cilantro vinaigrette
Peruvian Chicken Salad$13.50
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso fresco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, la fortaleza corn tortilla chips, homemade avocado tomatillo salsa
O.G. Cardini Salad$13.50
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], local roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmigiano-padano, sliced almonds, homemade dairy-free caesar dressing
Ancho Hash Burrito$9.50
La Fortaleza flour tortilla, organic fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, manchego and oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol.
Please note: the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed
Build Your Own Salad$8.50
Choose your base of greens. Select up to five (5) complimentary toppings. Each additional topping is 0.50. Add one of our Premiums, Proteins, & Cheeses, priced a la carte. Alfalfa Dressings are all homemade.
Best Coast Salad$13.00
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], avocado, organic coachella medjool dates, strawberries, red onions, creamy goat cheese, sliced almonds, homemade alfalfa balsamic vinaigrette
Homemade Chorizo Burrito$11.50
La Fortaleza flour tortilla, homemade chorizo, organic fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, manchego and oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol
Please note: the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed
Greek Salad$12.00
alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], cucumbers, grape tomatoes, quinoa mix, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pita chips, red onions, homemade lemon herb vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

2309 Main Street

Santa Monica CA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Prince

No reviews yet

Inspired by the children's book it's named after, the restaurant is bright and filled with plants. The food is simple, satisfying, light and refined, with dishes baked in the wood oven and vegetables just hauled in from the nearby Santa Monica Farmers Market; while cocktails include a spiked horchata and a michelada. Word on the street is if you ask nicely, there are special off-menu pastries to be had.

Jameson's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Edobox by Makoto

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Main Street Santa Monica, just steps from the beach, Edobox by Makoto is a modular bento box experience for dining outdoors in style, or takeaway. The menu showcases acclaimed chef Makoto Okuwa’s mix of modern Japanese and equatorial influences, and the team incorporates covid-conscious elements ideal for this era, while maintaining service and ambience rooted in enduring hospitality.

Groundwork Coffee Company - Main Street

No reviews yet

Measuring in at a mere 8 feet wide x 35 feet long, this improbable space is home to one of Groundwork’s most interesting coffeehouses — short on size, but big on charm. We packed every square-inch with organic coffees, teas, and house-made baked goods. Check out the art wall — you can’t help but get a close look.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston