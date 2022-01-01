Caesar salad in Syracuse

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

Avg 3.7 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Caesar Salad$11.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, croutons and grated parmesan
*Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan
More about The Distillery
Caesar Salad image

 

Oh My Darling & The Fitz

321 S Salina Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$11.00
romaine, parmesan, caesar with baked croquettes
Note. The picture shows grilled chicken which can be added on for an additional cost.
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
More about Oh My Darling & The Fitz
Clinton Street Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clinton Street Pub

127 W Fayette Street, Syracuse

Avg 3.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad$13.13
Romaine lettuce, crispy Sal's tenders tossed in medium buffalo sauce, bacon bits, pico, shredded colby jack cheese, caesar dressing, chipotle ranch drizzle
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.96
Romaine, spiedie chicken, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
More about Clinton Street Pub
Mangia image

 

Mangia

779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$8.00
Crisp romaine, grated Romano, croutons, kalamata olives, and lemon wedge. Served with Caesar Dressing
More about Mangia
Pastabilities image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pastabilities

311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sonoma Caesar Salad$11.00
asiago, parmesan, sundried tomato, smashed stretch croutons
More about Pastabilities

