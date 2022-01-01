Caesar salad in Syracuse
The Distillery
3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
|*Caesar Salad
|$11.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, croutons and grated parmesan
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan
Oh My Darling & The Fitz
321 S Salina Street, Syracuse
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
romaine, parmesan, caesar with baked croquettes
Note. The picture shows grilled chicken which can be added on for an additional cost.
|Side Caesar Salad
|$5.00
Clinton Street Pub
127 W Fayette Street, Syracuse
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.13
Romaine lettuce, crispy Sal's tenders tossed in medium buffalo sauce, bacon bits, pico, shredded colby jack cheese, caesar dressing, chipotle ranch drizzle
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.96
Romaine, spiedie chicken, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
Mangia
779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse
|CAESAR SALAD
|$8.00
Crisp romaine, grated Romano, croutons, kalamata olives, and lemon wedge. Served with Caesar Dressing