Mac and cheese in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve mac and cheese
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
|*Skillet Baked Mac 'n Cheese
|$15.00
housemade mac ‘n cheese baked gratinée
add grilled chicken +5
|*Side Mac 'n Cheese
|$6.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
246 W Willow Street, Syracuse
|Mac & Cheese Qt
|$9.00
|Mac & Cheese Kids
|$6.75
|Mac & Cheese Side
|$3.50
Oh My Darling & The Fitz
321 S Salina Street, Syracuse
|Full Housemade Mac + Cheese
|$16.00
gruyere, sharp cheddar, parmesan, breadcrumbs, garlic bread
|Side Housemade Mac + Cheese
|$7.00
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clinton Street Pub
127 W Fayette Street, Syracuse
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
|$14.85
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pizza Cutters
2410 Court St, Syracuse
|3 cheese Mac
|$10.99
|Gourmet Mac & Cheese Dinner
|$9.99