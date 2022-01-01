Salmon in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve salmon
Oh My Darling & The Fitz
321 S Salina Street, Syracuse
|Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon - GF
|$26.00
corn risotto, seasonal roasted vegetables
|Salmon Benedict
|$16.00
homemade hollandaise, two poached eggs over thick sliced salmon served on a Portuguese muffin - served with homefries and greens
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Water Street Bagel Co.
239 E Water St., Syracuse
|Nova Salmon
|$12.25
Acme Smoked Nova Salmon from Brooklyn, NY, fresh ripe tomato, red onion, capers, dill cream cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.