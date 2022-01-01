Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve salmon

Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon - GF image

 

Oh My Darling & The Fitz

321 S Salina Street, Syracuse

Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon - GF$26.00
corn risotto, seasonal roasted vegetables
Salmon Benedict$16.00
homemade hollandaise, two poached eggs over thick sliced salmon served on a Portuguese muffin - served with homefries and greens
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Water Street Bagel Co.

239 E Water St., Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (509 reviews)
Nova Salmon$12.25
Acme Smoked Nova Salmon from Brooklyn, NY, fresh ripe tomato, red onion, capers, dill cream cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Chelsea's image

 

Chelsea's

5076 Velasko Road, Syracuse

Salmon Bowl$17.00
Salmon Dinner$25.00
