Cake in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve cake
More about The Distillery
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
|*Dreaming of Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
A generous layer of Belgian white chocolate mousse between two layers of dark chocolate sponge cake topped with chocolate ganache, you won't believe it's gluten free!
More about Nestico's Too
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Nestico's Too
4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse
|k plain cakes
|$4.99
Three small size pancakes plain served with one bacon & one sausage
|k cakes and egg
|$4.99
3 small sized plain pancakes served with two eggs any style