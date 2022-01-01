Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

Avg 3.7 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Dreaming of Chocolate Cake$8.00
A generous layer of Belgian white chocolate mousse between two layers of dark chocolate sponge cake topped with chocolate ganache, you won't believe it's gluten free!
More about The Distillery
Nestico's Too image

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
k plain cakes$4.99
Three small size pancakes plain served with one bacon & one sausage
k cakes and egg$4.99
3 small sized plain pancakes served with two eggs any style
More about Nestico's Too
Clinton Street Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clinton Street Pub

127 W Fayette Street, Syracuse

Avg 3.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Butter Cake$6.50
Cake and Vanilla ice cream, peanuts, chocolate, and caramel drizzle
More about Clinton Street Pub

