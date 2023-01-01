Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gnocchi in
Syracuse
/
Syracuse
/
Gnocchi
Syracuse restaurants that serve gnocchi
Francesca’s Cucina
545 N Salina St, Syracuse
No reviews yet
Gnocchi Gorgonzola
$26.99
Gnocchi Pink Vodka
$24.99
Gnocchi Marinara
$23.99
More about Francesca’s Cucina
PIZZA • SALADS
Pastabilities
311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse
Avg 4.5
(2709 reviews)
Burrata Gnocchi
$25.00
More about Pastabilities
