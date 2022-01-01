Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Syracuse

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

Avg 3.7 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan
*Chicken Cobb Salad$18.00
salad greens, cajun-spiced grilled chicken, pico de gallo, bacon, crumbled
bleu cheese, egg, guacamole, balsamic vinaigrette
*Chicken Greek Salad$17.00
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, fresh salad greens, red wine vinaigrette
More about The Distillery
Item pic

 

Oh My Darling & The Fitz

321 S Salina Street, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taragon Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
apples, celery and pecans on a portuguese muffin served with truffle fries
More about Oh My Darling & The Fitz
Clinton Street Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clinton Street Pub

127 W Fayette Street, Syracuse

Avg 3.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad$13.13
Romaine lettuce, crispy Sal's tenders tossed in medium buffalo sauce, bacon bits, pico, shredded colby jack cheese, caesar dressing, chipotle ranch drizzle
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.96
Romaine, spiedie chicken, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
CSP Chicken Salad$12.96
Mixed greens, spiedie chicken, beer nuts, fried cheese curds, cucumber, tomato, Sal's Sassy vinaigrette
More about Clinton Street Pub
Mangia image

 

Mangia

779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MARINATED BRUSCHETTA CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
Mixed Greens topped with grilled chicken, bruschetta, and candied walnuts. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
More about Mangia
Item pic

 

Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.

894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions and Grilled Chicken
Fried Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions and Fried Chicken
More about Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

2410 Court St, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Chef salad with grilled marinated chicken
More about The Pizza Cutters
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Prontofresh

131 East Water Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (181 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$7.70
Slow roasted chicken, apples and craisins
More about Prontofresh

Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse

Reuben

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Fish Tacos

Clams

Fried Pickles

Philly Cheesesteaks

Omelettes

Map

More near Syracuse to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

New Hartford

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston