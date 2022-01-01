Chicken salad in Syracuse
The Distillery
3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan
|*Chicken Cobb Salad
|$18.00
salad greens, cajun-spiced grilled chicken, pico de gallo, bacon, crumbled
bleu cheese, egg, guacamole, balsamic vinaigrette
|*Chicken Greek Salad
|$17.00
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, fresh salad greens, red wine vinaigrette
Oh My Darling & The Fitz
321 S Salina Street, Syracuse
|Taragon Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
apples, celery and pecans on a portuguese muffin served with truffle fries
Clinton Street Pub
127 W Fayette Street, Syracuse
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.13
Romaine lettuce, crispy Sal's tenders tossed in medium buffalo sauce, bacon bits, pico, shredded colby jack cheese, caesar dressing, chipotle ranch drizzle
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.96
Romaine, spiedie chicken, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
|CSP Chicken Salad
|$12.96
Mixed greens, spiedie chicken, beer nuts, fried cheese curds, cucumber, tomato, Sal's Sassy vinaigrette
Mangia
779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse
|MARINATED BRUSCHETTA CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.00
Mixed Greens topped with grilled chicken, bruschetta, and candied walnuts. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse
|Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions and Grilled Chicken
|Fried Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions and Fried Chicken
The Pizza Cutters
2410 Court St, Syracuse
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Chef salad with grilled marinated chicken