Grilled chicken in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about The Distillery
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
|*Grilled Chicken Breast
|$5.00
|*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese & bleu cheese dressing, wheat wrap
More about Clinton Street Pub
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clinton Street Pub
127 W Fayette Street, Syracuse
|Grilled Chicken Sand
|$13.75
Grilled seasoned chicken, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato, Swiss, brioche bun
More about Mangia
Mangia
779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche roll
More about Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse
|Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions and Grilled Chicken
More about The Pizza Cutters
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pizza Cutters
2410 Court St, Syracuse
|Grilled Chicken Sub
|$7.99
Grilled chicken, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and American cheese.
|Grilled Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla
|$9.99
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Chef salad with grilled marinated chicken