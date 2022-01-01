Cheese pizza in Syracuse

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Syracuse restaurants that serve cheese pizza

18" EX-Large Cheese Pizza image

 

Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.

894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
18" EX-Large Cheese Pizza$17.45
NY Style Thin Crust 18 inch pizza with 8 slices
14" Medium Cheese Pizza$13.50
NY Thin Crust 14 inch pizza with 8 slices
16" Large Cheese Pizza$14.95
NY Thin Crust 16 inch pizza with 8 slices
More about Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Water Street Bagel Co.

239 E Water St., Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (509 reviews)
Takeout
VEGAN CHEESE Full Pizza Bagel$7.00
Our seasoned pizza sauce, & shredded Daiya Vegan Mozzarella Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Full Cheese Pizza Bagel$6.25
Seasoned pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
More about Water Street Bagel Co.
Chelsea's image

 

Chelsea's

5076 Velasko Road, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
K cheese pizza$6.00
More about Chelsea's

