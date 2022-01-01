Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepperoni pizza in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

Avg 3.7 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Charred Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
random cut, roasted red peppers, mozzarella & our housemade tomato sauce
More about The Distillery
Item pic

 

Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.

894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Roll - Pepperoni$6.25
Pizza dough rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
More about Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Water Street Bagel Co.

239 E Water St., Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Full Pepperoni Pizza Bagel$7.50
Seasoned pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, cup & char pepperoni slices on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
More about Water Street Bagel Co.

