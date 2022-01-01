Pepperoni pizza in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
|*Charred Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
random cut, roasted red peppers, mozzarella & our housemade tomato sauce
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse
|Pizza Roll - Pepperoni
|$6.25
Pizza dough rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Water Street Bagel Co.
239 E Water St., Syracuse
|Full Pepperoni Pizza Bagel
|$7.50
Seasoned pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, cup & char pepperoni slices on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.