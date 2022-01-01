Meatball subs in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve meatball subs
Mangia
779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse
|FRIED MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SANDWICH
|$10.00
Topped with marinara, melted mozzarella, & parmesan on a hoagie roll.
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse
|12" Meatball Sub
|$11.95
Toasted 12 inch sub roll with our own marinara and homemade meatballs, topped with parmesan and melted mozzarella.
|6" Meatball Sub
|$6.45
Toasted 6 inch sub roll with our own marinara and homemade meatballs, topped with parmesan and melted mozzarella.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pizza Cutters
2410 Court St, Syracuse
|Meatball Parmigian Sub
|$7.99
Homestyle meatballs, house red sauce and mozzarella.