Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Syracuse

Go
Syracuse restaurants
Toast

Syracuse restaurants that serve meatball subs

Mangia image

 

Mangia

779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRIED MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SANDWICH$10.00
Topped with marinara, melted mozzarella, & parmesan on a hoagie roll.
More about Mangia
Item pic

 

Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.

894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Meatball Sub$11.95
Toasted 12 inch sub roll with our own marinara and homemade meatballs, topped with parmesan and melted mozzarella.
6" Meatball Sub$6.45
Toasted 6 inch sub roll with our own marinara and homemade meatballs, topped with parmesan and melted mozzarella.
More about Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

2410 Court St, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Parmigian Sub$7.99
Homestyle meatballs, house red sauce and mozzarella.
More about The Pizza Cutters
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Pastabilities

311 South Franklin Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meatball Riggies Sub$12.75
house meatballs, wicked riggies sauce, mozzarella on stretch bread
Traditional Meatball Sub$11.75
house 50/50 sauce & aged provolone on stretch bread
More about Pastabilities

Browse other tasty dishes in Syracuse

Steak Subs

Garlic Knots

Salmon

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Chicken Salad

Waffles

Risotto

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Syracuse to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

New Hartford

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston